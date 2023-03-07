Turning up the heat! Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos leaned into their real-life romance while filming season 2 of Sex/Life.

“I think with Adam and Sarah, they feel safe together and they’re very comfortable with each other,” Sex/Life intimacy coordinator, Casey Hudecki, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 6. “I think in their scenes, they’re free to have a lot more fun and play with each other.”

Hudecki — who also worked with the actors on season 1, which filmed in fall 2020 before they were officially an item — noted that she still had to help Shahi, 43, and Demos, 37, during their on-camera sex scenes.

“My task early on in the season was No. 1, to check in with them and go, ‘OK, so you’re together this season, how can I help you feel safe?’” she recalled. “’How can I help you protect your relationship as your characters go off and have other relationships? How can I help the actors who are … being their scene partners to feel safe and to feel free even though they know that, you know, Adam and Sarah [are] together?’ So there’s a lot of talking.”

The stunt coordinator pointed out that fans didn’t get as much of Shahi and Demos’ characters together on season 2. The actors play Billie Connelly and Brad Simon, respectively on the Netflix series.

“They’re a delight,” Hudecki told Us of the real-life couple. “We didn’t get to do very much with the two of them this season. So every time we did it was very easy.”

The Canadian-based fight director added: “They were like, ‘Yep, we know this, we know that we know this.’ We had a very nice shorthand.”

Shahi and Demos confirmed their romance on New Year’s Eve in 2020 after meeting on the set of the Netflix drama earlier that year. The relationship came a few months after Us exclusively confirmed in June 2020 that the Texas native split from husband Steve Howey after 11 years of marriage.

The L Word alum, who shares son William, 13, and twins Violet and Knox, 8, with the Shameless alum, 45, finalized her divorce in January 2021.

Later that month, Demos gushed over Shahi on her birthday. “Happy bday my baby, I f*#kin love you. You’re everything,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Black Adam actress returned the favor on Demos’ special day in May 2021. “I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously,” Shahi wrote via social media. “I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more.”

The couple confirmed they are still going strong by packing on the PDA at the February premiere of Sex/Life season 2 in Los Angeles.

Sex/Life season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi