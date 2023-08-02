Prepare to watch Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s fractured relationship explode in season 18 of Sister Wives.

In a new clip from the upcoming season — which premieres on TLC Sunday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET — Kody and Janelle, both 54, both go for the proverbial jugular as they fight over their relationship post-split. (Janelle, who shares six kids with Kody, announced her separation from her longtime husband in December 2022.)

“You have cheated me out of my family,” Kody tells Janelle in a tense sit-down, to which she replies, “You are now pushing me out the door.”

“That’s an exaggeration and a lie,” Kody hits back, while Janelle, who spiritually wed Kody in 1993, sticks to her guns. “I think you’re manipulating,” she tells him. She then curses him out as he walks out the door.

“You stay and talk,” she demands as Kody leaves. “F—k you,” she yells at him in a moment that was also teased in the official season 18 trailer, which premiered last month.

The rest of Janelle’s fellow sister wives — Christine, Meri and Robyn Brown — also appear in the new clip, with each bringing their own drama to the forefront.

“I left Kody because I could see he had favorites,” Christine, 51 — who announced her own breakup with Kody in November 2021 — as the clip cuts to Kody rubbing Robyn’s back. (Robyn, 44, is the only sister wife still married to Kody, as Meri, 52, called it quits with him in December 2022.)

“I’ve heard him refer to us as friends,” a hurt Meri says.

The footage also shares the fitting tagline in the aftermath of Kody’s three splits. “The end was just the beginning,” the text reads.

While Janelle and Kody officially ended their relationship last year, Kody revealed during part 2 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special in January that Janelle once moved from their family home years prior.

“The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved out,” Kody said. “She was done. She moved in with her mother.”

At the time he explained, “I didn’t feel like she was leaving me, but she was leaving [Christine and Meri] because I wasn’t giving her enough support. [Janelle] and I were constantly working things out.”

As for his current relationships with Chrstine and Meri, Kody was spotted at daughter Gwendlyn’s wedding last month, which Christine attended with fiancé David Woolley. (Christine and Kody, who wed in 1994, share six children together.)

Meanwhile, Meri — who married Kody in 1990 and with whom she shares child Leon — shared a cryptic quote in June about learning how to trust her gut. Though she didn’t mention her ex-husband by name, she spoke about

“the trust that you have for somebody else, and you’re trusting them to not leave you or you’re trusting them to follow through on their word,” she said.

Even more important, however, is “trusting yourself to be able to handle it when they don’t act as you think that they should.”

Sister Wives season 18 premieres Sunday, August 20, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and will be available to stream on MAX.