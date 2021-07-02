She did what? During the Monday, July 5, episode of TLC’s So Freakin Cheap, Shelley Watson reveals some interesting birth control methods to daughter Ashley Watson.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the mother-daughter duo discuss Ashley’s plans to have a baby with her husband, Colby.

After Ashley, 27, explains how she “talks to her mom about everything … especially things that come up in her marriage,” the social media marketer reveals she turned to her mother when she started trying to get pregnant.



“My mom, back in the day, used to reuse condoms,” Ashley reveals in a confessional. “She would rinse them out and then put them in a baggie with like petroleum jelly in it so it wouldn’t dry out.”

Ashley later confronts her oversharing mom. “I know about this because you told me about it when I got into a committed relationship with Colby,” she adds. “And maybe if I used your advice, we would have gotten pregnant sooner.”

Ashley and Colby, however, haven’t used her mother’s frugal advice for themselves, she explains.

Also in the clip, Ashley tells Shelley in confidence that the couple’s had issues with performance anxiety. Shelley is quick to step in with advice and tells her daughter to plan a romantic evening alone for the two of them.

While Ashley acknowledges it’s a good plan, things have become complicated since her younger sister and future brother-in-law are staying with the couple “because going into a marriage with debt has got to be stressful.”

Shelley then offers to take the couple off of Ashley and Colby’s hands for the evening. “Having [them] over for dinner is going to give Ashley and Colby time alone because we’re trying to get them to have a grandchild for us,” she says.



So Freakin Cheap premiered on June 28 and follows four families that have an uncanny knack to turn everything into a deal through quirky and comical methods. The show proves it’s not all fun and games for the family of an extreme bargain hunter, especially when it comes time to plan major milestone events.

One of the featured families is the Watsons from Mesa, Arizona, who first appeared on TLC’s Extreme Cheapskates. Shelley is the self-proclaimed “Princess of Cheap,” who — along with her husband, Tracy — tries their best to instill their 20-something daughters in their values of frugality.

Ashley is typically on board with her mom’s frugal tactics — save for the lesson about the condoms — including using dog hair to restuff pillows, making dinner from the neighbor’s leftover pasta, or planning her wedding on a $1,000 budget. However, her 23-year-old sister, Brittney, struggles to stick to tight budgets and cannot fathom the entire cost of her upcoming nuptials totaling $750.

So Freakin Cheap airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.