At least she didn’t go commando! Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan’s dress fell off when she was on stage at Luann De Lesseps’ cabaret show.

While the reality personality, 54, was performing De Lesseps’ hit “Money Can’t Buy You Class” with the her costar during “#CountessAndFriends” at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York on Thursday, March 8, Morgan’s red dress came off and exposed her bare breasts and her black underwear.

It is unclear if Morgan untied the dress on purpose, but she did not seem fazed by the exposure. She continued to dance and had a smile on her face through the whole performance, even as someone in the crowd attempted to retie her dress for her. The wild moment was captured on Instagram by @IsaacHurwitz, who used the hashtag “accidentallyonpurpose.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Morgan’s wardrobe malfunction airs on the upcoming season of RHONY, but according to costar Ramona Singer’s Instagram Story, the cast was filming the season 10 finale on Thursday night.

As previously reported, Morgan also joined 52-year-old De Lesseps on stage at her first cabaret show on February 27.

“Sonja got on stage and danced around like the drunk aunt at a wedding,” a source told Us Weekly. “You couldn’t help but laugh and cheer.”

A second source told Us that Class With the Countess author poked fun at her December 24 Palm Beach, Florida, arrest at the first show. “Not drinking is exhausting,” De Lesseps, who checked into rehab after the incident, told the crowd, according to the source. “I’m dead by 10 o’clock. I’m wiped out.”

Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

