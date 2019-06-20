Moving on! Stephanie Pratt opened up to Us Weekly about finding out that her ex-fling Derek Peth was heading to Bachelor in Paradise – and revealed the message she has for him now!

“I found out on my podcast, ‘Pratt Cast,’ and I asked Wells [Adams]. I was, like, ‘Did he sign up for this while we were still talking?’ And he answered, ‘No, it literally happened, like, a few days ago. Like, all of a sudden, he packed a bag and he came,’” Pratt, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Los Angeles premiere for The Hills: New Beginnings on Wednesday, June 19. “I said, ‘Tell him I love him and I really want him to find love,’ because he’s the best guy ever, and he really is looking for it.”

Peth, 32, first appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016, then went on to season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Afterward, he got engaged to Taylor Nolan. However, they split in June 2018 and in March 2019, Adams introduced him to Pratt.

“It got off to a rocky start, but we’ve been texting and he’s actually flying in this weekend,” the Hills alum said on an April episode of her podcast. “This is going to be a romantic weekend.” Later that month, they shared photos from a date in Napa Valley.

However, earlier this month, she revealed exclusively to Us they ended their romance due to long distance.

“It just wasn’t working. My life is way too dramatic right now and I would never want to subject that to him. But God, he’s just — this is so selfish — but I hope he’s single in a year,” she told Us. “Just right now is not the time.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET. Bachelor in Paradise season 6 premieres on ABC Monday, August 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

