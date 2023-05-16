Succumbing to the summertime heat? Craig Conover got emotional on Summer House — and claimed that girlfriend Paige DeSorbo didn’t support him through it.

“I thought my mom’s birthday was tomorrow, but it was today, so I missed it,” Craig, 34, told Paige, 30, during the Monday, May 15, episode of the Bravo, while trying not to cry.

While the Southern Charm star claimed he was “good,” he wouldn’t look the fashion journalist in the eye. “Everyone in the world can see that something is wrong except the one person that I wanna see,” Craig said before insisting, “Baby, it’s OK.”

When the Sewing Down South founder retreated to the bathroom, Paige joined him and tried to de-escalate the situation.

“Every time I get sad about something or I have a feeling, your response is, ‘Stop being a f—king p—y,’” Craig claimed before storming off. The “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost, meanwhile, was overheard throwing up in the bathroom.

Craig later confided in pal Kyle Cooke that he was “just sad” about missing his mom’s special day.

“I just feel like I have to have a solid rock in my life,” the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost said, insinuating Paige didn’t have his back. Kyle, 40, interjected, saying, “You have a solid rock. A: You have your company. B: Paige.”

Craig, however, confessed: “Sometimes I just feel really alone.”

The couple appeared to be back on track the next morning, but once again got into a rift when Paige opted to chat with her friends instead of joining her boyfriend in the shower.

“He’s such a baby. I’m just annoyed. Craig always acts so dramatic and then it’s my fault,” the New York native told Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula. “I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what’s going on.’ He gets mad because I’m not sensitive.”

She later told the cameras: “I get that Craig is kind of having this emotional whirlwind. [But] Craig crying on a Saturday night because he missed his mom’s birthday and I’m not comforting enough?”

Elsewhere in the episode, Craig told Ciara, 27 — one of Paige’s BFFs — that he was taken aback by the influencer’s reaction to the possibility of them getting engaged soon. (During the April 10 episode, Paige cried when the Pillow Talk author started talking about how soon he wanted to take the next step in their relationship — which would mean she would move to Charleston.)

“To her being engaged meant moving in together and leaving her mom,” the Delaware native said to Monday’s episode reflecting on Paige’s previous emotional response. “I have realized that we have more stuff to work out than I thought. I’m very much [the] ‘If you’re in love that’s enough’ guy. She’s very much like, ‘That’s not enough.’”

Ciara encouraged Craig to “stop fantasizing about it,” pointing out that an engagement is “not a fantasy, it’s a reality.” Kyle, for his part, weighed in on the couple’s drama by telling his wife, Amanda, 31, at the end of the episode that he was worried about them.

“I think he’s just realizing they’re further away from an engagement than he thought,” the Loverboy founder said of Craig. “I don’t know what the hell to tell him.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.