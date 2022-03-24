You can take a woman out of Housewives, but you can’t take Housewives out of a woman. Real Housewives of Orange County alums Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd were quick to keep their feud with Gina Kirschenheiter going after she responded to their recent remarks on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During the Wednesday, March 23, episode of the late night show, a viewer asked for the 37-year-old’s feelings about Tamra, 54, declaring that Gina and Emily Simpson aren’t “Housewives material.”

“Well, I mean, I’m here, and I’m on the show,” Gina said, shrugging.

Andy Cohen then read a fan question about Kelly, 46, calling her former costar a “charity case” who doesn’t host events on the series.

“I don’t even care — I mean, she didn’t host anything either,” Gina fired back. “My argument would be, ‘OK I didn’t host anything, so I guess you’re saying I’m just enough. Without hosting anything or the money or the over-the-top stuff.’ Sorry I’m enough.”

Both Tamra and Kelly took to Twitter to reply to the clip.

“You’re right,” the Cut Fitness owner said. “You’re on the show and I’m not. And the ratings show …”

Kelly had a similar message, tweeting, “Just because you’re still on the show doesn’t mean you’re good TV. Sorry but this season sucks !! The numbers don’t lie …”

This isn’t the first time that Kelly has slammed the show since her exit. “Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ??” she tweeted in December 2021. “We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going ???”

Cohen, who called out Kelly for her controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic at the season 15 reunion, replied at the time. “Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC,” the producer, 53, wrote. “Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.”

In addition to Gina and Emily, the season 16 cast of RHOC includes returning Housewife Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador and newcomers Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

