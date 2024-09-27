Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti’s fiancé, Ryan Boyajian, went head-to-head at the Real Housewives of Orange County dinner party — but it wasn’t meant to get heated.

“Going into the dinner, I wasn’t really planning on doing that. It wasn’t on my radar,” Tamra, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 26. “I was going to just be cordial.”

She added, “I’m not a martini drinker, and I will never be a martini drinker again. I didn’t know what’s in them, but I had three martinis and I have not been drunk since that night.”

On Thursday’s episode, Tamra and Ryan, 46, got into an argument about the latter’s frequent comments about Tamra’s family and her husband, Eddie Judge. (Ryan made false allegations about Eddie’s sexuality and Tamra’s children from previous relationships on multiple podcasts and in disparaging social media posts.)

“When I was sitting at the table with Jen, I said, ‘Jen, Remember what we talked about prior to this dinner? This isn’t in between me and you. This is between me and Ryan,’” Tamra recalled to Us. “‘You want to come for me, Ryan? Come for me all you want. You want to call me a clown and call me ugly and old and my kids don’t like me and all that stuff? Have about it if it makes you feel good, little boy.’”

The Bravo star continued. “‘Go ahead and do it, but when you start coming after my husband and my kids, I don’t have the patience for that.’ I will tell you exactly how I feel.”

Ahead of the dinner party, Tamra and Eddie, 51, agreed not to pay Ryan “any attention.”

“He was just really acting like an insecure child,” Tamra quipped to Us. “My husband’s been attacked on this show by Vicki [Gunvalson], by Kelly Dodd. [Emily’s husband] Shane Simpson has been attacked on the show about things. If you come on the show and you’re doing shady s—, you should expect it, but Eddie got attacked about his sexuality, Shane got attacked and neither one of them once went on a podcast, took to social media.”

Tamra praised both Eddie and Shane’s reactions to their respective situations, calling them “very secure guys” who “don’t need to do that.”

“They don’t get involved with girl drama,” Tamra said. “Eddie taught me something, which I think is a very good lesson. He’s like, ‘Listen, don’t worry about what other people are saying about you [or] worry about what other people think about you. Worry about what you think about yourself.’ So Ryan’s not a guy that probably thinks that highly of himself, and he’s a little bitch.”

That being said, Tamra admitted that she doesn’t “have any other words [for Ryan] ever again.”

“This guy is bad news,” she added on Thursday, adding that she feels the same about Jennifer, 47. “She’s somebody that comes off very sweet and kind, and, let’s just say, her words don’t match her actions in life. Very self-produced.”

Tamra added, “I’m starting to think they’re the same person. She’s no angel — and he’s not a Dodger player!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi