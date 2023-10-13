Your account
Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green Claims She Heard Paige DeSorbo Cheating Rumors at BravoCon 2022

By
Taylor Ann Green Reveals She Heard Paige DeSorbo s Craig Conover Cheating Rumors at BravoCon 2022 290
Taylor Ann Green, Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover. Bravo (3)

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green is coming clean about where she first heard cheating rumors about Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship.

“It was at BravoCon last year,” Green, 28, revealed on the Thursday, October 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I heard it, I repeated it and I regret that.”

While a fan asked Green whether she thinks it was “acceptable” to spread the rumor “without zero proof to back that allegation up,” Green teased, “Who’s to say that there’s zero proof?” Without elaborating further, Green clarified that the cheating speculation “was just a rumor” at the end of the day.

Green kicked off season 9 of Southern Charm, which premiered on September 14, on a dramatic note by accusing DeSorbo, 30, of cheating on Conover, 34, during a heated argument about Green’s breakup from Shep Rose.

Winter House Stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover s Relationship Timeline 308

During the confrontation, Green slammed Conover for allegedly laughing about Rose’s infidelity while on the phone with costar Austen Kroll, in addition to calling out Conover for never checking in on her after the split. Conover said he didn’t want to take sides in the breakup and did what he could to prevent Rose, 43, from cheating.

“What about your girl cheating on you?” Green fired back, implying DeSorbo had been unfaithful to Conover. Both DeSorbo and Conover have dismissed the comment.

“I kinda laughed because I was like, ‘Me and Paige just sit on her couch and watch TV,’” Conover told E! News. “It would be a little hard for either of us to be out there being secretive. I don’t think that comes with this territory anymore.”

Taylor Ann Green Reveals She Heard Paige DeSorbo s Craig Conover Cheating Rumors at BravoCon 2022 289
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Conover — who has been dating DeSorbo since 2021 — noted that upon informing his girlfriend of the rumors, she “had a similar reaction” to him.

More recently, Conover told Us Weekly that he was unsure whether Green had apologized to DeSorbo for her words. “If she hasn’t, she should,” he stated. “Apologizing goes a long way. If you’re sorry about something and you wouldn’t do it again, then you should say sorry, but I’m not sure, so I’ll have to ask Paige.”

Though he doesn’t think the Summer House star will “hold a grudge” against Green, he said DeSorbo is “probably never going to be fully cool with someone that says that about you.”

Southern Charm Casts Dating History Inside Reality Stars Love Lives

Green later claimed to Us that she’s since apologized to the couple in a conversation that didn’t make it to air. “We had a conversation, and I just was like, ‘Look, I’m sorry. It was a rumor and I repeated the rumor in a very hurt and vulnerable moment,’” she told Us on Wednesday, October 11. “And again, it goes back to that, ‘Hurt people. Hurt people.’ ‘You hurt me, Craig. So, I’m gonna dig at you back.’”

Southern Charms airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

