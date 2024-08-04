Taylor Swift knows that Team USA athletes will never go out of style.

Swift, 34, appeared in a Saturday, August 3, commercial celebrating the American athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Never be afraid to show them who you are … especially when the whole world is watching,” Swift said in a voiceover. “Because there’s no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else, who will someday follow. You do what you love, love what you do.”

The pop star continued, “You believe in your style whatever it is. Katie [Ledecky], Sha’Carri [Richardson] and Simone [Biles] are three American stars. Three different visions of greatness. Tonight, in Paris.”

As Swift read her inspirational message, footage of Team USA at the Paris Games flashed on the screen set to her 1989 song “Style.”

Ledecky, 27, Biles, 27, and Richardson, 24, all won medals on Saturday. Ledecky and Biles both added to their impressive gold collections, while Richardson earned the silver in her Olympic debut during the women’s 100-meter race.

Swift was unable to cheer on the athletes in person as Saturday was her third Eras Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland. Despite the distance, Swift has been a vocal supporter of the Team USA athletes.

Biles, in fact, even uses Swift’s “…Ready for It?” for her floor exercise routine, to the Grammy winner’s delight.

“Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho,” Swift gushed via X in June, referring to footage of Biles at the Olympic Trials.

Biles did the same routine at the Paris Games in the team and All-Around events, helping her win gold in both. She will likely perform the choreography again on Monday, August 5, when she competes in the floor exercise event finals.

On Saturday, Biles took home the top prize in the women’s vault finals, leading an onslaught of reporters to ask if she was looking ahead to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” Biles wrote via X early on Sunday, August 4. “Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

The Paris Games is Biles’ comeback competition as she withdrew from the Tokyo competition four years ago after suffering “the twisties.”

“It’s just like your body, your brain opens up, you have no idea where you are,” Biles recalled during an April episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “So, I open landed like that and as soon as I land, I kind of grin and I’m like, ‘S–t,’ and I salute, and I want to run. If I could’ve gotten on a plane and flown home, I would’ve done it.”