A short goodbye. Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise may not have to wait long to see Teddi Mellencamp again following her season 10 departure — and her costar Kyle Richards couldn’t wait to spill the tea.

“Yes, well obviously,” Richards, 52, said about Mellencamp’s possible return during an episode of the “Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp” podcast on Monday, May 24. “I mean, I had to drag you, but you did.”

Mellencamp, 39, didn’t give too much away about a possible cameo on the show, but she did add a simple, “You’ll have to see.”

Richards added that “it took some convincing” to get Mellencamp to film, but that the All In founder did in fact make an appearance during the current season.

The accountability coach initially announced her exit from the Bravo series following season 10.

“I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best …’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am,” she said in an Instagram video post in September 2020. “Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show.”

The reality star added at the time, “That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead.”

Mellencamp, who originally joined the cast of RHOBH during season 8, later told Us Weekly that her departure marked a new start for her.

“In the big scheme of things, I came out unscathed. My kids are healthy and happy and my marriage is good and my friendships are good,” she told Us during an episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast in October 2020. “I’m still friends with a lot of the women on the show and I wish everybody a ton of success. I think that especially what we’re going through right now in the pandemic and all of these things, I feel like maybe I was, like, being looked out for in some way.”

The reality star did admit that she chose to be honest about not being asked to come back for season 11 because she wanted the truth out there.

“There’s going to be that pain because it felt like a rejection or something like that. But in the end, I am who I am and I have to be straight forward with the people in my life with what happened,” she shared.

Mellencamp has continued to support her costars as season 11 of RHOBH premiered earlier this month.

“My hands aren’t my best feature so I am posting our faces versus our 🤚. Love y’all and needed those laughs tonight. 🦊 #friendship,” she captioned a photo with Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Richards and Erika Jayne on Friday, May 21.

RHOBH season 11 also stars Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke.