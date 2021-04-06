Young + Pregnant’s Ashley Jones Joins ‘Teen Mom 2’ in 1st Trailer

The moms are back! Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are joined by Young + Pregnant’s Ashley Jones when Teen Mom 2 returns for season 11 on Tuesday, May 4.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive first trailer for the new season, Ashley, 23, makes her debut! The reality star shares daughter Holly, 3, with fiancé Bar, and the couple are attempting to plan their dream wedding while he also pursues his GED.

Ashley’s arrival comes months after Chelsea Houska announced her departure from the series after 10 seasons.

“I’ve really been thinking about it lately. I just feel like I’m questioning if my time on the show Teen Mom, if it’s coming to an end. Thinking about it, it’s definitely not an easy thing. I’ve been doing this since I was 17,” the mother of four, 29, said during a December 2020 episode. “I just feel like I have a lot to think about. I’m probably not going to say anything to the kids until I make an actual decision.”

In November, the 16 & Pregnant alum, who welcomed her fourth child in January, announced the news via Instagram, writing, “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

Meanwhile, the show must go on! This season, Briana, 26, must figure out if her new boyfriend — who she’s seemingly getting a tattoo with in the trailer — is The One.

Kailyn, 29, is also making big changes, choosing to sell her house and build her dream home, but with four sons and multiple business ventures, she’s struggling to find the time.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 will begin on MTV Tuesday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET.