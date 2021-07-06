The competition is getting tighter! Katie Thurston advanced her connections with several men during the Monday, July 5, episode of The Bachelorette, including new arrival Blake Moynes.

First, Tayshia Adams informed the remaining 14 suitors that a new guy would be joining season 17 at Katie’s request. Blake immediately felt tension when he entered and insisted he would have come in earlier if he could’ve, noting that he’d never met anyone like Katie. He subsequently received a one-on-one date, before which Katie discussed the new development with all of the men.

Katie told the cameras that she would send Blake home during the date if she didn’t feel there was potential for a real relationship. However, while horseback riding, they discovered many things they had in common, and she sensed an easy flow between them. Blake later inquired why Katie was sex-positive, so she shared her past experience with sexual assault, explaining that the #MeToo movement helped her take back her power. Blake told her that although he was also sex-positive, he never wanted her to feel scared of him. She knew by the conclusion of the date that she had made the right decision letting Blake stay — even confessing that she could see herself with him at the end of the season — so she gave him a rose.

Katie then moved on to a group date with 13 of her suitors. They played a mashup game of rugby and basketball, during which Hunter set the precedent for rough tackling. Michael A. ultimately got hurt, leading Katie to call off the game early. Despite having others in the house describe him as abrasive, Hunter impressed Katie at the afterparty by mentioning that he wanted her to meet his kids.

Greg — who was jealous of Katie’s relationships with other men — vowed to step it up with her at the afterparty. She revealed she was afraid he would eventually leave, but he promised he would never do that. Although Greg told the cameras he was falling in love with Katie, Hunter received the group date rose.

Andrew S. landed a one-on-one date too. He and Katie were able to connect on a deeper level, thanks to a Q&A game in the woods. She appreciated that they could be both playful and serious with each other. Andrew later recalled his father not being around during his childhood, noting that he wanted to be involved in his kids’ lives. He also asked Katie whether she would be comfortable having biracial children. She admitted that she was naïve about his struggles as a Black man but would protect their kids. Katie then offered Andrew a rose.

At the cocktail party, Hunter took time with Katie for a mini one-on-one date despite already having a rose. James interrupted him, which angered Hunter, but didn’t stop James, Tre and Aaron from expressing their frustrations to Hunter. Hunter insisted he only cared about Katie, not whether the guys were mad.

Katie ultimately sent home Quartney, Josh and Andrew M. during the rose ceremony.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.