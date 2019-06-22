The story remains unwritten! Frankie Delgado opened up about how his journey on The Hills: New Beginnings has differed now that his wife, Jennifer Delgado, has joined the cast.

When Us Weekly recently caught up with Frankie, the reality star explained how Jennifer has adjusted to having her life’s story unfold on the small screen. He revealed that his wife was “nervous to even film” for the MTV show.

“She was very camera shy, but she got used to it little by little and then I think that she got overwhelmed when we were in New York, and the press and outfits — and you can’t repeat outfits and she’s not used to not repeating outfits,” Frankie, 38, exclusively told Us at Cleo’s reopening in Hollywood. “She’s always being done up the whole time. And I’m like, ‘Babe, you gotta be you. You’re so beautiful. You don’t have to change anything. Just enjoy the ride,’ and she got comfortable.”

Frankie also admitted that he likely won’t have to defend Jennifer’s behavior on the show, adding: “She’s so non-confrontational that she’s going to be kind of like me. That’s why we get along so well, because we both kinda, like, always give advice.”

“We always mean well, so I don’t think you’ll have any problems with that,” he continued. “But if somebody does step out of line, like any good husband, they should go on defending the woman, right? So yeah, there’ll be a little smackdown.”

The Hills first gained traction with Laguna Beach alum Lauren Conrad leading the show, to which she starred in for five seasons from 2006 to 2009. Kristin Cavallari, Conrad’s former Laguna Beach costar, replaced the Kohl’s designer in the second half of season 5 and remained as the show’s lead until its sixth and final season wrapped in 2010.

It was announced in August 2018 that the formerly popular reality series would be revived as The Hills: New Beginnings with many of the show’s original stars confirmed to return, including Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag.

Frankie noted to Us that one thing fans can expect to see when tuning into the new series is “more drama.”

“This time around, the cameras were on our faces all day long, almost seven days a week and there were no breaks,” he said. “It was literally, like, shoot it’s as real as it’s going to get this summer.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!