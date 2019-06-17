A complicated situation. The Hills: New Beginnings star Justin Bobby Brescia got real about how the drama brewing between his costars Spencer Pratt and sister Stephanie Pratt had affected the rest of the cast.

“It makes it a little bit tricky,” he confessed exclusively to Us Weekly while walking the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday, June 15.

“They love each other, and then they pull away, and then they’re back, but it makes it tricky, because sometimes we’re all together in a setting, for dinner or whatnot, and kind of the tension could be there,” he explained.

It’s nothing the original cast members of the show, including Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado and Spencer’s wife, Heidi Montag, haven’t dealt with before, however. “We’ve all been through this so we know what it’s like. We know what to expect,” Brescia said. “Nothing’s very surprising at this point.”

Still, Brescia, 37, said the group is rooting for a reconciliation between the two. “We all hope so, yeah,” he quipped. “Hopefully.”

The siblings have been publicly feuding for months: In April, the Made in Chelsea alum, 33, called her older brother, 35, and his wife, 32, “the most toxic people” she’s ever met after she confessed that she was not on speaking terms with the duo.

“No one knows the real Heidi,” she told her “Pratt Cast” podcast cohost, Wells Adams, on an April 8 episode of their show. “They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die,” she said of the couple. “So if they say, ‘The sky is black,’ all of us are morons for saying, ‘It’s blue.’ … I’m going to expose them for who they are.”

Stephanie also referred to Montag as “a gold digger.”

Things got so bad at one point that the fashion designer later claimed their discord had sent her to the hospital on multiple occasions. “Most of the really bad times where I end up in a hospital is something triggered by Spencer,” she said on the podcast on April 18.

According to Stephanie, their ongoing drama has also severed her relationship with her parents. “For all I know, my parents have disowned me. … That, and I’ve escaped a very dysfunctional family. … It’s really hard.”

Spencer, meanwhile, implied to Us earlier this month that his sister was the biggest troublemaker on the show.

“I don’t want to say it, because all of a sudden there’ll be a whole podcast about me,” he told Us. “I don’t think it’ll take too long to figure that one out, real quick. … But I don’t want to name names because I don’t want any more lies spread about me.”

He denied avoiding her at a recent cast dinner, however, tweeting, “Actually we went to @TheLionKing [on Broadway] with @gunnerpratt. Tickets booked way before any ‘cast’ dinner.”

