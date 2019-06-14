And the rest is still unwritten! Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag were noticeably absent from a recent dinner with their Hills costars — but they had a good reason.

“Actually we went to @TheLionKing [on Broadway] with @gunnerpratt,” Pratt, 35, tweeted on Friday, June 14, referencing the couple’s 20-month-old son, Gunner. “Tickets booked way before any ‘cast’ dinner.”

Some fans speculated that the crystals enthusiast and Montag, 32, skipped the cast outing to avoid his sister, Stephanie Pratt, with whom the pair have been feuding for months.

The Hills costars Audrina Patridge, Stephanie, Jason Wahler and wife Ashley Wahler, Frankie Delgado and wife Jennifer Delgado and New Beginnings newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee had dinner at a New York City restaurant on Monday, June 10, before heading over to The Ainsworth sports bar to watch Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals together.

“It’s go time @thehills! We’re all in NYC! Yewwww! (We’re missing a few),” Jason, 32, wrote on Instagram.

Stephanie, 33, confirmed in April that she and Spencer had a falling out, which she blamed on his wife. “No one knows the real Heidi,” the Made in Chelsea alum said on her “Pratt Cast” podcast before calling the couple “the most toxic people I’ve ever met” and accusing the “Blackout” singer of being a “gold digger.”

Later that day, Montag called the drama “very challenging and heartbreaking” on her and Spencer’s “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast. “I feel like there were some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren’t even true,” she told listeners, to which her husband chimed in, “If you think you’re gonna walk on my sweet little angel, Heidi, you have something coming your way.”

The feud continued later that month when Spencer said he had been “living with this evil around me for a long time,” to which Stephanie shot back, “Well you are married to the devil.”

The sibling beef has since simmered down a bit (at least publicly), although the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that he and Stephanie get into the biggest arguments on the upcoming Hills revival.

Spencer and Montag have been married since November 2008 and welcomed Gunner in October 2017.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

