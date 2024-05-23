The Kardashians are still confused by Caitlyn Jenner‘s choices following their estrangement.

During The Kardashians season 5 premiere, which started streaming on Thursday, May 23, Scott Disick brought up Caitlyn’s involvement in the Sky News docuseries House of Kardashian.

“Have you not seen that bulls—t she’s doing right now?” Scott, 40, asked Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Khloé, 39, elaborated on the docuseries in a confessional, saying, “There is this new documentary about our family and apparently whoever has been calling people that have either once been in our lives or are in our lives to do the documentary. No one has really agreed to do it except for Caitlyn.”

The Good American cofounder clarified that her problem with Caitlyn, 74, was rooted in a bigger issue.

“Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants,” Khloé noted. “I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary that I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn’t like that about her.”

Caitlyn’s ups and downs with her stepdaughters — Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian — have been well-documented over the years. The former athlete became a parental figure to Kris’ children when they began dating in the ’90s. After they got married, the then-couple expanded their family with daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

After two decades of marriage, Caitlyn and Kris, 68, announced their separation in 2013. Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender in 2015 — the same year that her divorce from Kris was finalized. Caitlyn’s bond with her stepchildren seemingly became contentious after the release of her tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, in 2017.

Khloé has continued to question how Caitlyn has spoken about their family since parting ways with Kris.

“This was my dad for 24 years and it hurts me too,” Khloé added on Thursday while reflecting on the bond she used to share with Caitlyn.

Kim, 43, meanwhile, didn’t appear as bothered by how her relationship with Caitlyn evolved.

“I got so many text messages saying, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings what your stepdad says about you?’ It honestly doesn’t,” Kim told cameras on Thursday. “I had such a great stepdad who raised me so none of those things that are said — even if twisted — are going to make me think differently of the life I had.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.