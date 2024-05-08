The Office is coming back to the small screen with a brand-new setting and cast of characters.

Peacock announced on Wednesday, May 8, that a spinoff set in the world of the original NBC sitcom was given a series order. Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore will star in the currently untitled mockumentary series, which comes from The Office cocreator Greg Daniels and Nathan For You cocreator Michael Koman.

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters,” the show’s logline reads.

Daniels, 60, and Koman, 47, will also serve as executive producers on the series alongside The Office U.K. cocreators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas. Details about Gleeson, 40, and Impacciatore’s characters have not been revealed. More cast members are expected to be announced closer to the start of production, which is set to begin in July.

“It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement on Wednesday. “In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.”

The spinoff’s series order comes several months after news broke that Daniels and Koman were creating a new show set in The Office universe. It was previously reported in January that Daniels had opened a development room to work on creating a new Office-related project.

The Office, based on the U.K. sitcom of the same name, aired for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and helped make several of its cast members household names, including Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Mindy Kaling.

Several of the show’s original cast expressed their hopes for a reunion over the years. “I mean, I’d do it,” Angela Kinsey said of reprising her role as Angela Martin in a potential The Office movie during a January episode of her Jenna Fischer’s “Office Ladies” podcast.

Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, said she’d be down if Daniels was at the helm of the project. “As long as Greg is writing it and he’s in charge of it, then I say yes.”

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone, shared similar opinions exclusively with Us Weekly one month later. “If Greg Daniels was involved, then yeah, of course,” he shared in February, adding, “I think at some point we’ll be back together, but there’s no immediate plans.”

While fans may have to wait to see their favorite Dunder Mifflin workers back on screen together, Carell, 61, and Krasinski, 44, recently shared a sweet reunion while promoting their upcoming film, IF.

“Has it been years?” Krasinki, who played Jim Halpert on The Office, jokingly asked in a BTS clip while embracing Carell in a recording booth. “Years,” Carell, who played Michael Scott, quipped.