Tia Mowry and her former Sister Sister love interest RonReaco Lee are teaming up once again for a new Lifetime holiday movie.

“So excited to finally share the news! 🎉I’m starring in a *A Very Merry Beauty Salon* on Lifetime, and I’m also stepping behind the scenes as Executive Producer! 🌟,” Mowry, 46, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 25, alongside selfies of her and Lee, 48. “It’s been such an amazing journey bringing Sienna to life alongside the incredible RonReaco and an amazing cast. This movie is full of heart, joy, and a lot of holiday spirit. 🎄✨.”

Lee shared a sweet post of his own to promote their new movie.

“Had to get into the Christmas spirit a little early for this one!” Lee wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “Talk about a full circle moment, Sister Sister was the first show I booked when I moved to L.A. And it’s still the one job most people recognize me from. Had so much fun working with @tiamowry who also served as executive producer! Congrats again @tiamowry… 🥂.”

According to Deadline, A Very Merry Beauty Salon will follow the women of an Atlanta beauty salon owned by Sienna (Mowry) who must prepare for the annual Tinsel Ball — but things take a turn when Lawrence (Lee), a charismatic CEO whose family’s wine brand is co-sponsoring the ball, arrives to town and Sienna begins to fall for him. The Lifetime film will also star Donna Biscoe, Cocoa Brown and Ashli Auguillard.

Lee appeared as Mowry’s character Tia Cambell’s love interest Tyreke Scott in Sister Sister from 1997 to 1999. Sister, Sister, which aired for six seasons from 1994 to 1999, starred real life twins, Tia and Tamera Mowry, who were separated at birth and reunited as adolescents.

Although fans were pushing for a reboot of the popular sitcom, Tamera, 46, confirmed in May that a revival of the series was “not happening.”

“My back tells me, my knees tell me, but I’m grateful. I’m still here,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time when asked if she could believe it had been two decades since the show wrapped.

Tia and Tamera recently made headlines this past weekend when Tia stated in a trailer for her We TV docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, that she wished she and her twin “were still close.”

“[I wish] I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” she shared in the teaser for the series, which follows Tia as she embarks on a new chapter in her life following her divorce from Cory Hardrict, with whom she shares son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

A few days after her comments, Tia clarified that her remark referred to the physical distance between her and Tamera over the years — and how that has impacted their bond. Tia lives in Los Angeles while Tamera lives in Napa with her husband, Adam Housley, and kids Aden, 11, and Ariah, 9.

“You could hear it from me, and this is basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them,” she told Us on Tuesday, September 24. “We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives. That is what that was all about.”

Tia noted that she loves her sister “very much” and that Tamera also “loves [her] very much” and that they have a “closeness” and a “beautiful connection.”

“But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families,” she added.