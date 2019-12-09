



The Witches of WeHo may live to cast another spell after all. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix wouldn’t be surprised if Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute’s feud comes to an end soon.

“I feel like a lot of times, especially within this group, things come together, they fall apart, they come together, they fall apart,” Ariana, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively. “And I guess you never really know what’s next.”

Sandoval, who joined his girlfriend to promote their new book, Fancy AF Cocktails, agreed.

“I’ve seen over the years, over a fricking decade of this sort of happening, and it usually works itself out,” the 36-year-old TomTom co-owner told Us. “I hope everything does with this time, and I hope that … I don’t know. I’m optimistic.”

Stassi, 31, and Katie, 32, were at odds with Kristen, 36, while filming season 8 of the Bravo series. Fans first noticed the falling out after the James Mae T-shirt designer didn’t attend the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host’s engagement party to Beau Clark in July. Four months later, Stassi confirmed to Us that Kristen still hasn’t been involved in her upcoming nuptials.

“There are moments where I get sad and I’m like, ‘Maybe I should end this,’ but our situation is just so much more layered and deeper than that,” the Next Level Basic author told Us exclusively at BravoCon. “So you know what? Sometimes you just need to break from someone.”

Kristen, for her part, noted that “there’s too much love” between the three women not to make up down the line.

“I love every single person, mostly, on our cast,” Kristen said. “Even the people that I’ve had a falling out with this season. Obviously, Katie and Stassi, we hit a lull in our friendship, but we fall apart, at least, together. So, it doesn’t even matter.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET. Fancy AF Cocktails is available now.