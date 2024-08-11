Toni Trucks is choosing to focus on the positive when it comes to saying goodbye to Paramount+’s SEAL Team.

“I was surprised when I heard that we were ending. I felt like there was definitely more story to be told [about my character Lisa Davis],” Trucks, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly about the show’s seventh and final season. “But ultimately the writers did such a beautiful job giving her this last arc that I was pleased with.”

Trucks put her trust in the writers’ room when it came to wrapping up Davis’ story.

“I felt like I needed to let them take the wheel and just let myself be surprised about how things unfolded. I just enjoyed this last leg. I didn’t have any input — I just crossed my fingers and read the scripts,” the actress noted. “[At the end of the season] I could walk away feeling like I could let my imagination go wild with what Lisa Davis is still up to.”

Related: TV Shows Ending in 2024: See the Complete List From Yellowstone to Evil, TV fans are gearing up to say goodbye to their favorite shows in 2024. The Paramount Network western has had its fair share of drama ahead of its upcoming series finale. After the first part of season 5 premiered in November 2022, the second half of Yellowstone’s final season was plagued […]

SEAL Team, which debuted on CBS in 2017, follows an elite unit of United States Navy SEALs, a.k.a Bravo Team, as they go on dangerous missions worldwide. After five seasons, SEAL Team moved to Paramount+ before the show’s final season.

Trucks wants fans to know that while it is the end of an era, they’ll enjoy the journey, adding, “I’m happy with how it all wrapped up. And I think for the fans — I won’t say that they’re going to be happy that it’s ending. I don’t think these fans will ever be happy that it’s ending, but I think they’re going to be satisfied.”

Season 7 has its work cut out for it since the team initially isn’t on the same page — or even in the same country.

“When we start out the season, Bravo and the whole team is experiencing the ramifications of [Jason’s season 6 revelation]. We’re all kind of just splayed out [across the world]. We’re very much not a team,” Trucks teased. “We’re going to see the team in a lot of really uncomfortable spaces that they’ve never been in — and also a lot of countries that they’ve never been in before.”

Trucks highlighted that viewers are in for “another satisfying, action-packed and heart-wrenching season,” sharing, “People need to hang onto their hats and their tissue boxes and just buckle up for our season 7.”

Related: Fall 2024 TV Schedule: See When Your Favorite Shows Are Returning The fall season is almost upon Us and the TV schedule is looking better than ever. Fans of NBC’s One Chicago franchise can expect every show to return in late September. The trio of shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — made headlines as several cast members across the franchise announced their […]

The major question on everyone’s mind as the show comes to an end is whether Davis will end up with Sonny (A.J. Buckley). Trucks wouldn’t give too much away — except that fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

“I had my own feelings about what should happen with them. But I let the writers take the reins. They always had a vision for that romance. Even when they presented it to me, I was like, ‘This is going to be big,'” she recalled. “I am so touched that it’s the No. 1 thing that people want to talk to me about when they stop me. And we’re really giving them something to root for. Fans won’t be disappointed [and] that push and pull is present in this season. It’s a little bit of a nail bite around how it turns out.”

While reflecting on her time with the show, Trucks recalled plenty of highlights. Some of her favorite memories are tied to her pregnancy and how she became a mother while filming the hit series.

“It was fun. They gave me a little tiny SEAL Team jacket for the baby. And I do remember one day I came in to do a scene where we were carrying boxes. When they handed me the box, it was a box on one side but then it’s just a cutout for my belly on the other,” Trucks, who welcomed her son with partner Brandon Phillips in 2022, detailed. “I was like, ‘There is a lot of love on this set that somebody would have thought to do this for me.’ Even in this last season, they put some little Easter eggs in there for me to celebrate my motherhood. I was really appreciative. It was a very loving environment.”

Trucks wasn’t prepared to part ways with SEAL Team — but she’s taken this as an opportunity to look ahead.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

“Playing Lieutenant Lisa Davis has taught me a lot. I have thought a lot about the different attributes that come with playing Lisa Davis and what I hope to take from her with me. Some of the big things that I’ve loved about playing her is she’s absolutely relentless in her pursuit of making an impact on those around her and the people that she loves,” Trucks explained to Us. “She’s just dead focused on success. She’s loyal almost to a fault.”

She continued: “But she’s such an incredibly hard worker and has such respect for her work. Those are all really beautiful traits that I’m just going to put in my little heart pocket and try to pay forward in my actual life.”

As Trucks gets ready to move on from SEAL Team, she’s excited for what’s next.

“I would love to do something that’s physical. Storytelling with my body was something that I was always really into [when it comes to the] full scope of a character. So something that required more physicality would be really fun,” she shared. “I would be happy with anything that comes my way. It’s exciting to play a different character. I’ve been Lisa Davis for a really long time so being introduced to someone else [could be interesting]. Not wearing camouflage would be mind-blowing.”

SEAL Team season 7 premieres on Paramount+ Sunday, August 11. New episodes are released every Sunday.