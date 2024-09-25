Spotted: Travis Kelce going from watching Serena van der Woodsen on TV to hanging out with her IRL.

The 34-year-old tight end revealed on the Wednesday, September 25, episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that he is a massive Gossip Girl fan.

“I used to not tell everybody that I watched Gossip Girl growing up,” Travis began on Wednesday. After Jason, 36, quipped that Travis “should be embarrassed” that he watched the show, Travis retorted, “Dude, it’s so good though. Dude, if you watch it, you can get in deep.”

Travis went on to explain the show’s premise after Jason thought he was actually talking about Gilmore Girls. “[It stars] Chace Crawford, Blake Lively … it’s awesome. It’s like a New York High school show with a lot of drama, and basically, everybody gossiping and talking s— on each other.”

Travis’ love of Gossip Girl ties into his relationship with Taylor Swift. The pop star, 34, is close friends with Lively, 37, who starred as Serena on all six seasons of the show from 2007 to 2012.

Lively previously joined Swift to cheer on Travis at an October 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game, as well as among Swift’s star-studded friend group at the 2024 Super Bowl back in February.

Proving to be just like Us with a love of gossip, Travis also enjoys Peacock’s The Traitors, which follows a group of reality stars playing a game similar to mafia.

While he isn’t on board with the Upper East Siders, Jason is into The Traitors. “I was watching with mom [Donna Kelce] and Uncle Don because they were in town last week after the Monday night game,” Jason shared, noting that he has only seen season 1 so far.

Travis, meanwhile, said he skipped the first season and went straight into season 2. “Dude, you would f—ing crush it on Traitors,” he told Jason, who called himself an “awful liar” and claimed that he’s “not savvy” enough to use his poor lying skills to his advantage.

Travis also pitched himself for the show: “I just want to play the game, like it’s a show that I think I would have fun with.”

Although the cast for The Traitors’ upcoming third season has already been announced, Jason promised Travis they could play a similar game with their family this Thanksgiving.

Travis — who starred on his own reality dating show Catching Kelce back in 2016 — will soon appear on a different game show as the host of Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? spinoff, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?. Similar to the original series, contestants will answer questions to win. Cash prize, using a panel of celebrities for help when needed.

“It was a blast, man,” Travis said of filming the show during a May episode of “New Heights.” He added: “It was a blast shooting it. To be honest, I always wanted to do something with a game show. I always wanted to be a part of it, whether I was a contestant, somebody helping out or hosting one.”