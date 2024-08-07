Travis Kelce has Us feeling so high school after watching him sign an autograph for a young Taylor Swift fan.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, took time out of his Tuesday, August 6, workout to say hello to kids watching the Missouri-based team’s training. After signing his name to a few of his own jerseys, Kelce, 34, stopped to autograph a little girl’s custom-made Chiefs jersey that had Swift’s name across the back — along with his signature number “87.”

“Travis signing a swift jersey at today’s camp <3,” one social media user captioned the footage via X.

After traveling the globe with Swift, 34, most of this summer, Kelce headed back to the states last month to start the NFL preseason. He’s since had multiple interactions with fans of the singer, whom he’s been dating since July 2023.

Earlier this week, the athlete surprised fans inside Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ friends and family day. In a video posted via TikTok on Sunday, August 4, Kelce could be seen popping up behind the group, causing one man to poke fun at his wife’s reaction, stating, “Dude, you just took my wife’s breath away. Literally, she just almost died there.”

Kelce, jokingly replied, “[It’s the] Taylor Swift effect.”

Last month, Travis made another Swiftie’s day by tossing her his glove after practice. “Travis saw my niece, wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again,” an X user captioned a video and photos of the sweet moment on July 26. “And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind.”

One day later, Kelce admitted during a press conference that he had no idea the fan was also a Swiftie. “I wish it was as true as the video made it seem,” he said of the moment. “I kinda just threw it in the stands, but sometimes fate, somebody just ends up landing a glove that they didn’t know they were gonna get.”

In June, Travis was caught interacting with another fan sporting a shift that read, “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend.” A video capturing the adorable exchange also showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes getting in on the action by signing the little girl’s shirt.

Kelce has made a point to showing how proud he is to be dating Swift since the two were first linked last year. After supporting her in the stands in South America and Europe for her Eras Tour in his off time, he made his on stage debut in June when he joined dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik in a matching morning suit and top hat for her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” interlude.

“I initially mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [section]?’ She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’” Travis recalled during a June episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no, like, bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was, like, the safest option.”

Kelce gushed over working with his girlfriend and her professionalism, saying, “You can do no wrong when Taylor’s on stage, she’s the best to do it. … Shout-out to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her. Who knows, might not be the last time.”

The athlete, of course, also has the full support of Swift, who showed up to 13 of his football games last season — including when he took home the win for Super Bowl VIII in February. The “Anti-Hero” artist opened up about the duo’s decision to be public with their romance during her TIME Person of the Year profile.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told the outlet in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”