Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Travis Kelce Jokes the ‘Taylor Swift Effect’ Is Responsible for Leaving Fan Starstruck

By
Travis Kelce Jokes About Having taylor Swift Effect on Chiefs Fans
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce’s star status has reached new heights thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“Unbelievable day at @Chiefs friends and family day,” a TikTok user captioned a clip of Kelce, 34 surprising a group of fans on Sunday, August 4. “Thank you for the time.”

After a young fan referred to him by his nickname “El Travador,” Kelce hilariously quipped, “What are you guys doing in my hallway?” A man in the group went on to poke fun at his wife’s reaction to seeing Kelce, stating, “Dude, you just took my wife’s breath away. Literally, she just almost died there.”

Kelce candidly replied, “[It’s the] Taylor Swift effect.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline

In a follow-up post, the same woman posed for a pic with Kelce, who showed off his longer hair and mustache while sporting a gray Chiefs T-shirt and red athletic shorts. (Kelce and his team are currently in the middle of training camp ahead of the upcoming NFL season.)

Since he was first linked to Swift, 34, last summer, Kelce’s fame has extended beyond the sports world. He attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Kansas City in July 2023 and revealed on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast at the time that he tried (and failed) to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

@brianwascavagedpm

Unbelievable day at @Chiefs friends and family day. Thank you for the time @Travis Kelce. #greatesttightendeva #chiefskingdom #fyp #chiefs #taylorswift #traviskelce87 #newhieghtspodcast

♬ original sound – BrianWascavageDPM

Swift later attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023, and the couple have been going strong ever since.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at the game?” Swift said in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover story, detailing the timeline of the pair’s romance. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her Eras Tour Concerts 572

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts

Last month, the “New Heights” podcast’s official X page seemingly celebrated the one-year anniversary of Travis discussing Taylor on the show, tweeting, “It’s been one hell of a year 😅.”

Just as Swift continued to attend Travis’ football games — including Super Bowl LVIII in February — he has supported her at several Eras Tour shows across the globe during the offseason. He was spotted at Swift’s shows in Germany last month before returning stateside for training camp.

Get These ‘Comfortable and Flattering’ Wide Leg Yoga Pants now for 22% off!

Deal of the Day

Get These ‘Comfortable and Flattering’ Wide Leg Yoga Pants now for 22% off! View Deal

Travis Kelce Jokes About Having taylor Swift Effect on Chiefs Fans
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

During a fan day at the Chiefs facility, Travis made a young Swiftie’s day by tossing her his glove. “Travis saw my niece, wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again,” an X user captioned a video and photos of the sweet moment on July 26. “And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind.”

One day later, Travis noted in a press conference that he was not aware of the fan’s Swiftie status. “I wish it was as true as the video made it seem,” he said of the interaction. “I kinda just threw it in the stands, but sometimes fate, somebody just ends up landing a glove that they didn’t know they were gonna get.”

In June, Travis was caught interacting with another young Swiftie wearing a shirt that read “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend.” Footage shared via the Chiefs social media accounts showed the adorable moment, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes even signing the little girl’s shirt.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!