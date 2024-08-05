Travis Kelce’s star status has reached new heights thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“Unbelievable day at @Chiefs friends and family day,” a TikTok user captioned a clip of Kelce, 34 surprising a group of fans on Sunday, August 4. “Thank you for the time.”

After a young fan referred to him by his nickname “El Travador,” Kelce hilariously quipped, “What are you guys doing in my hallway?” A man in the group went on to poke fun at his wife’s reaction to seeing Kelce, stating, “Dude, you just took my wife’s breath away. Literally, she just almost died there.”

Kelce candidly replied, “[It’s the] Taylor Swift effect.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

In a follow-up post, the same woman posed for a pic with Kelce, who showed off his longer hair and mustache while sporting a gray Chiefs T-shirt and red athletic shorts. (Kelce and his team are currently in the middle of training camp ahead of the upcoming NFL season.)

Since he was first linked to Swift, 34, last summer, Kelce’s fame has extended beyond the sports world. He attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Kansas City in July 2023 and revealed on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast at the time that he tried (and failed) to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Swift later attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023, and the couple have been going strong ever since.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at the game?” Swift said in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover story, detailing the timeline of the pair’s romance. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

Last month, the “New Heights” podcast’s official X page seemingly celebrated the one-year anniversary of Travis discussing Taylor on the show, tweeting, “It’s been one hell of a year 😅.”

Just as Swift continued to attend Travis’ football games — including Super Bowl LVIII in February — he has supported her at several Eras Tour shows across the globe during the offseason. He was spotted at Swift’s shows in Germany last month before returning stateside for training camp.

During a fan day at the Chiefs facility, Travis made a young Swiftie’s day by tossing her his glove. “Travis saw my niece, wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again,” an X user captioned a video and photos of the sweet moment on July 26. “And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind.”

One day later, Travis noted in a press conference that he was not aware of the fan’s Swiftie status. “I wish it was as true as the video made it seem,” he said of the interaction. “I kinda just threw it in the stands, but sometimes fate, somebody just ends up landing a glove that they didn’t know they were gonna get.”

In June, Travis was caught interacting with another young Swiftie wearing a shirt that read “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend.” Footage shared via the Chiefs social media accounts showed the adorable moment, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes even signing the little girl’s shirt.