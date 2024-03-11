The Oscars In Memoriam segment omitted some industry legends, which did not sit well with some viewers at home.

During the portion of the Sunday, March 10, broadcast, which featured a performance from Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli, late actors including Treat Williams, Suzanne Somers and Lance Reddick were not included.

Williams, who died at the age of 71 in a motorcycle accident in June 2023, was best known for his role on the WB’s Everwood, but he also had an illustrious film career which included roles in 1979’s Hair, 1984’s Once Upon a Time in America, 1988’s Dead Heat, 2005’s Miss Congeniality: Armed and Fabulous and 2020’s Dolly Parton: Christmas on the Square.

“That they didn’t include Treat Williams was a travesty,” one viewer wrote via X. “He was a true Hollywood triple threat. RIP.”

The segment also omitted Somers, who died in October 2023 at the age of 76 after battling breast cancer. Best known for her television roles on Three’s Company and Step by Step, Somers also appeared in movies like 1979’s Yesterday’s Hero and played Abigail Adams in 1980’s Nothing Personal. Somers also played herself in a cameo in the 1994 cult classic Serial Mom.

“Please tell the American people why Suzanne Somers was not included in the Oscars memorial tonight?” one angry viewer wrote via X. “She was an icon and we would like to know?”

Reddick, who died in March 2023 due to heart disease at the age of 60, was also missing. In addition to his iconic roles on TV shows like The Wire and Fringe, Reddick was an integral part of the John Wick film series, playing Charon, the concierge of the Continental Hotel.

Reddick also appeared in movies including 2013’s White House Down, 2020’s One Night in Miami … and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

While the names of Reddick, Williams, Somers and others were shown in fine print at the end of the In Memoriam segment, they were not singled out.

“Oscars In Memoriam was such a mess,” another viewer wrote via X. “How do you disrespect all these people at the end by just having a wall of names that barely stays up for 10 seconds?”

Other names left out from the proceedings included Euphoria star Angus Cloud, This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and legendary television producer Norman Lear.

The segment, which featured the Bocellis singing a version of “Time to Say Goodbye,” paid tribute to others lost during the past year, including Matthew Perry, Alan Arkin, Andre Braugher, Paul Reubens and Tina Turner.