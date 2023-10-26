Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death has reportedly been revealed by the coroner, just two weeks after her passing.

The late actress died from breast cancer, which had metastasized to her brain, according to her death certificate obtained by The Blast on Thursday, October 26. The underlying conditions of hypertension and hydrocephalus were also factors, according to the certificate.

The documents state that there was no autopsy completed on Somers following her death on October 15, but that a biopsy confirmed her cause of death.

Related: Celebrities Who Died in 2023 After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Hollywood was dealt a devastating blow with three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died […]

Us Weekly confirmed Somers died at the age of 76 earlier this month. “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the actress’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, told Us in a statement at the time. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

The Three’s Company alum was first diagnosed with skin cancer in her 30s before battling breast cancer beginning in 2000. At the time, she chose to forgo chemotherapy and instead opted to undergo a lumpectomy and radiation.

“I have a new standard of care,” Somers exclusively told Us in October 2018. “I didn’t want chemical poison, I changed my diet, I eat real food, organic food only — if you can pick it, pluck it, milk it or shoot it. I eat buttercream, sour cream, cream cheese, all organic, no hormones. I sleep eight hours a night and I don’t take any drugs.”

Earlier this year, Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, confirmed that her cancer had returned. “Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life,” Hamel, 87, told Page Six in July, revealing that she had “two hyperplasia” in her 20s, which he described as the “waiting room for cancer.”

Following her death, Somers received an outpouring of love, including a heartfelt tribute from her son, Bruce Somers Jr.

Related: ‘Step by Step’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Suzanne Somers and Patrick Duffy captured the hearts of viewers in the ‘90s as the parental figures on Step by Step. The series followed single parents Frank Lambert (Duffy) and Carol Foster (Somers) they fell in love while on vacation in Jamaica and decided to get married after shortly meeting one another. The couple both […]

“She soared higher than most can dream. She protected those who didn’t have a voice. She asked the questions most didn’t know to ask. She shared her challenges and brought light to solutions,” Bruce, 57, began a lengthy Instagram post on October 16, which would have been Suzanne’s 77th birthday. “To so many she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears. She wasn’t fearless, but she faced them so we could learn. She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that.”

Joyce Dewitt, who starred alongside Suzanne on Three’s Company, sent her well-wishes to the late actress’ loved ones.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Khloe Kardashian, Andy Cohen and More Stars React to Suzanne Somers’ Death JB Lacroix/WireImage Khloe Kardashian, Andy Cohen and more stars are paying tribute to Suzanne Somers in the wake of her death. Kardashian, 39, shared a heartfelt message to her Instagram Story: “This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I’ll never forget your positive loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! […]

“My heart goes out to Suzanne’s family. They are a very close family — deeply connected and caring one to the other. I can only imagine how difficult this time is for all of them,” DeWitt, 74, said in a statement to Us on October 16. “I’m sure Suzanne was greeted by Angels into the loving wisdom waiting for all of us on the other side, and I hope that will assist her family’s hearts in healing as they travel through this difficult time.”

Suzanne is survived by her son, Bruce, whom she shared with first husband, Bruce Somers Sr. Her legacy will also be kept alive with her husband, Hamel.