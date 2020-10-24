Will you accept this ring? Tyler Cameron had a “blast” on The Bachelorette, but when it came to picking an engagement ring for Hannah Brown he struggled.

The former reality star, who was the runner-up on season 15 of the ABC series, exclusively told Us Weekly in the latest episode of “Bachelor Confessions” that he’d rank ring shopping a “12” on a scale of 1 to 10.

“I was freaking out,” Cameron, 27, explained. “That was such a scary thing to do. I remember being there, like, ‘That one, no, that one.’ I was like ‘Oh god, I’m going to make the worst decision.’”

Ultimately, the Barkitecture cohost turned to his experience with Brown, 26, to guide him.

“I was like, you know what, just give me the biggest one there is … that fits Hannah’s personality,” he said. “Big personality, big ring. That’s kind of how I came to my answer at the end of it.”

The Florida native told Us that he has “zero regrets” about appearing on the show, but he does wish he could have a do-over when it comes to his first real encounter with the Dancing With the Stars winner.

“The only regret I have was not speaking to her on night one. That’s my biggest regret, because that put me behind the eight ball,” he explained. “My relationship started slower than everyone else’s. I think that could’ve definitely helped speed things up, get things rolling.”

Cameron, who told Us earlier this month that he has no plans to return to the Bachelor franchise, revealed that he had no issues with how he was portrayed onscreen either, especially because his true colors shined through.

“If you’re a good guy, you’ll be a good guy on the show. If you’re a bad guy you’re going to be a bad guy on the show. It’s a pressure cooker,” he admitted. “Everything that’s true will come out. They can put some cute music behind me and make me sound even nicer, but that’s about it.”

Watch the video above to see all of Cameron’s “Bachelor Confessions,” including the best part about the Bachelor Mansion and what he discussed with Brown in the fantasy suite.

Plus, find out which of Cameron’s fellow housemates he still talks to and what he’d say to Bachelorette villain Luke Parker if they chatted now.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon