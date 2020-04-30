Finding love on a beach isn’t exactly his style! Tyler Cameron, who came in second place on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, may seem like the perfect candidate for Bachelor in Paradise, but he isn’t interested.

“I’m gonna be honest. I feel like it would just be like all downhill,” Cameron, 27, said during the “Chicks in the Office” podcast published on Thursday, April 30, which he joined with Paradise alum Dylan Barbour.

“You’d absolutely just get ruined,” Barbour, 25, said. “They would make you look so bad. Oh, my God … You had such a great rise that they’d be like, ‘Alright we need to have him fall. What else are we supposed to have him do? Just keep rising?'”

However, Cameron said there’s another reason he wouldn’t want to join the dating show. “I’m a one-woman kind of guy,” the model said. Barbour then said he is too — and he found love with Hannah Godwin. Godwin, 25, and Barbour got engaged on the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise and are currently planning their wedding!

Cameron’s dating life has been making headlines ever since he lost to Jed Wyatt on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Brown, 25, and Wyatt, 26, split following the finale and she spent one night with Cameron before he moved on to model Gigi Hadid.

He dated the supermodel, 25, from August 2019 to October 2019. She then moved on to her ex, Zayn Malik, and the pair are now expecting their first child. Cameron, for his part, reunited with Brown, as the two spent four weeks quarantined together at his home in Florida. Despite their time together, both claim they are both currently single.

“We’re friends. It’s been nice to be able to communicate and be friends again,” he explained in a video captured by fan account @BachelorTeaSpil. “We are able to talk, and you know, we’re just starting off as friends and that’s what it is right now. And we’re not in a place where we should be worried about dating or anything like that right now. … That’s my homie. She’s my friend. But it’s good to be back on good terms. She’s a great person and I’m grateful to be able to call her a friend.”

It’s still up in the air whether Bachelor in Paradise will film a new season this summer, as originally planned. Since The Bachelorette — which was set to begin filming in March — was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything has been pushed back. Though ABC would like their summer series to return, it doesn’t look likely.

“We’re certainly discussing it and how it could work and if it could work, but we want to make sure that the next season of The Bachelor stays on track because that’s something that everybody looks forward to at the beginning of the year,” ABC exec Robert Mills told Variety on Wednesday, April 29. “The goal is to make sure we absolutely have Bachelorette and Bachelor, and then, if there’s a way to do Bachelor In Paradise, we would love to do it.”

Host Chris Harrison added: “It does seem extremely unlikely, as far as going to Mexico.”