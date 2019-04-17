Watch your back! Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee hit back at her costar Stassi Schroeder after the latter used a Mean Girls quote to insult her.

“So gender sensitivity is ridiculous? Wow I’m really dealling [sic] with a mean girl who jokes about how fun it is to be a mean girl,” Lee wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 16. “I’m sorry I actually work at SUR do you Stassi?”

The 35-year-old reality star continued to blast her castmate in another Instagram Story post. “Literally dealing with one of the most white cis privileged mean girl [sic] I’ve ever met,” she claimed. “When I first started at SUR I was warned by a few close friends that actually work at sur to be carful [sic] with Stassi. She makes ignorant comments about black people and she comes from a white privileged perception.”

Lee then alleged that she attempted to address Schroeder’s behavior, but the interaction did not end well. “When I confronted her about these allegations She immediately became the victim crying so hard her lashes came off,” she wrote. “Now here I am dealing with exactly what they all warned me about. Fighting for diversity and inclusion at the work place is not ridiculous! @stassischroeder Shame on you.”

The activist went on to share a direct message she received from a fan who identified with her background as a transgender woman. “I’m doing this for them not you @stassischroeder and I’m defiantly [sic] not doing it to be friends with your basic ass,” she noted.

Schroeder, 30, slammed Lee during her Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “It’s just the things she tries to fight about … it’s ridiculous,” she said. “I literally am like, ‘You don’t even go here.’ That’s what it feels like.”

The Next Level Basic author blamed her costar for trying to insert herself into the show’s existing friend group. “It’s not that she doesn’t fit because if she tried to fit, she would,” she explained. “If she was actually nice and kind and friendly to us, I think she would. But to just expect to be invited to every little thing we do, when we don’t know you, and pitch a fit when you’re not, acting like we’ve been friends for years? I’m like, ‘You just met us, so no, you’re not coming to my little four-girl wine night. I don’t know you.’ … You have to earn it. Lala [Kent] had to earn it, and she did.”

Schroeder is an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules, while Lee joined the Bravo reality series in season 6.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

