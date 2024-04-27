Ally Lewber is Vanderpump Rules’ resident Swiftie and helped Us sort her friends into Taylor Swift songs.

Ally, 28, joined the Bravo hit during 2023’s season 10 after she started dating British DJ James Kennedy, so it’s only fair to start with her boyfriend’s track.

“I’m going to give James ‘Lover’ or ‘London Boy,’” Ally said during her Us Weekly interview, as a nod to James’ hometown. “So he gets all of Lover, that album.”

Moving on, Ally knew exactly what song belonged to Ariana Madix.

“I think Ariana’s Taylor Swift song would be ‘Vigilante S—t,’” she declared. “I mean, every time I listen to it in the car, I just think of Ariana and how she must feel listening to that song in the car. So, I’m going to give her that song.”

“Vigilante S—t” has widely been interpreted to be about revenge, a term recently associated with Ariana, 38, following her split from costar Tom Sandoval. After Ariana found out in March 2023 that Sandoval, 40, had an affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, she ended their nine-year relationship. When Ariana and Sandoval came face-to-face at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Andy Cohen even likened Ariana’s red dress with sexy midsection cutouts to a “revenge dress” à la Princess Diana.

While Ariana and James, 32, were easy to categorize as songs, not every SURver proved to be as simple.

“[Lala Kent is] hard,” Ally said. “ She’s probably like, ‘Don’t give me one.’ What would she be? Something off of Reputation probably, [like] ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ maybe, it’s a little sassy.”

Ally would also sort Katie Maloney into Reputation, but returned to Lover for Lisa Vanderpump. The reality TV newbie proclaimed that Vanderpump, 63, perfectly lines up with “The Man” since “she is the man” and has a ton of “boss energy.”

Scheana Shay, meanwhile, was an easy answer: “Bejeweled” off of Midnights.

“For obvious reasons, ‘Good [as] Gold!’ Ally revealed, referring to Scheana’s own single. “[A] sparkly, shiny showstopper.”

When asked about Tom Schwartz or any of the other VPR guys, Ally was at a loss for words.

“Oh my gosh. I can’t imagine any of the boys to a Taylor Swift song, to be honest,” she confessed. “I’m thinking of one [for Schwartz] and I’m like, ‘No, he doesn’t [fit].’”

For more of Ally’s Swiftie picks, watch the video above.