Standing strong. Megan Thee Stallion attended the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 30, marking her first public appearance since she was shot last month.

The singer, 25, took home the Moon Person for Best Hip-Hop on Sunday night, virtually accepting the award while holding a bottle of champagne. “This is my second Moonman — definitely not my last,” she said in the clip.

Megan (real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) was shot in the foot while riding in an SUV on July 12 after she attended a party with Tory Lanez and some friends in Los Angeles. The “Say It” rapper, 28, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon but was released on bail later that day.

The “Savage” rapper wrote via Instagram on July 15 that she “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

Weeks later, Megan alleged that Lanez, 28, was the person responsible for shooting her.

“Yes … Tory shot me,” the Texas native said via Instagram Live on August 20. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s–t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” MC added that she “tried to keep the situation off the internet,” but claimed Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) has been “dragging it.”

Megan tearfully recalled the “super scary” experience — which required her to undergo surgery — via Instagram Live in July.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s—t taken out, to get the bullets taken out,” she said at the time. “I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s—t.”

The “Captain Hook” rapper added, “Thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones. They didn’t break tendons. I know my mama and daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit at, it missed everything, but the motherf—ker was in there.”

Lanez’s rep has not responded to Us Weekly’s requests for comment.