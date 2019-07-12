Stamp of approval! Jenni “JWoww” Farley is happy in her new relationship with Zack Clayton Carpinello — and her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation family approves. In fact, the wrestler has met “everybody but Nicole [‘Snooki’ Polizzi],” Farley revealed in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. She was pregnant when the rest of the cast met him in Las Vegas.

“They have FaceTimed. I want them to meet next week,” Farley added. Meanwhile, Polizzi chimed in, “I already approve!”

Farley, 33, revealed she felt “huge” pressure introducing her 24-year-old beau to her Jersey Shore family. “My family is like, ‘We’ll just go with it.’ This [family], I’m like, ‘You don’t understand!’”

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio then added, “She has to prep him!”

However, the new addition to the family received the stamp of approval from everyone — as long as he keeps Farley happy, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro said. “When someone’s not happy, then we hate that person,” Vinny Guadagnino noted.

Farley filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews in September and revealed she was dating Carpinello in April. Luckily, he’s “great” with Farley and Mathews’ children, Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 3.

“I never thought I was actually going to introduce anyone to the children ever, but he is kind of a family friend, so he already knew my kids,” she told Us, opening the door for the cast to poke fun at her boyfriend’s age.

“He was actually Greyson’s friend in school,” Guadagnino said. Ortiz-Magro added, “He’d go to the same daycare.”

However, Farley took it all with a grain of salt — and even chimed it! “I pick up him at the daycare at the same time,” she laughed. “I get this all day!”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

