The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their first away game of the 2024-2025 NFL season, playing the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chiefs traveled to Atlanta ahead of the Sunday, September 22, football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Sunday Night Football matchup commences at 8:20 p.m. ET, or 7:20 p.m. CT for Kansas City locals watching from home.

The Chiefs athletes, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, arrived in Atlanta one day earlier. Center Creed Humphrey, for his part, won the best game day outfit. He sported a “This is my shirt for the Falcons Game” underneath a purple blazer. The word “Falcons” was written in permanent marker on a piece of duct tape.

Humphrey, 25, originally wore the T-shirt to the September 5 season opener, which had been screen-printed with the phrase, “This is my shirt for the Ravens Game.” The next week, he duct-taped a label that read “Bengals” over the Ravens shout-out.

The Falcons, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, have also been ready for the Sunday matchup. Safety Jessie Bates, for his part, is preparing some friendly, pre-game trash talk.

“Once that clock ticks and we in between those lines, you know, I see red sometimes. I might say some crazy stuff to [Travis],” Bates, 27, quipped during the Friday, September 20, episode of the Pacman Jones Show. “It may involve Taylor [Swift, or] it may not, but it’s just part of the game — talking your little smack.”

Kelce, 34, has been dating pop star Swift, also 34, since summer 2023. Since then, she’s been a fixture at the Chiefs home and away games.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift gushed to TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Swift attended the Chiefs’ first two games of the season, both at KC’s Arrowhead Stadium. For the September 5 debut, she rocked a denim Versace corset with matching Grlfrnd shorts and a pair of maroon Giuseppe Zanotti boots. The next week, Swift opted for a vintage Chiefs shirtdress from local KC boutique Westside Storey that she paired with black Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

Swift has not confirmed whether she will attend Sunday’s game. One day earlier, she was spotted having dinner at New York City’s The Corner Room with pal Gigi Hadid.

Swift opted for a Ramy Brook plaid miniskirt, a Vivienne Westwood sweater and ankle boots on Saturday, September 21. She added a gold chain around her necklace with a “12” charm, which fans speculated could be an Easter egg for her yet-to-be-announced 12th album. Other Swifties pointed out that the “12” could also be “TS,” her initials, upside down.