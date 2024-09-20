Taylor Swift and her fellow members of Chiefs Kingdom made sure to capture the moment of the NFL team’s Sunday, September 15, victory.

Sheawna Weathersby, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, uploaded a selfie with Swift, 34, on Thursday, September 19. In the pic, Swift held the camera while closing her eyes and smiling. Her head was turned toward Weathersby, who flashed a peace sign.

Weathersby and Chariah Gordon, who is engaged to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., joined Swift in a private box at Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The three women were spotted enthusiastically cheering on the game with Swift even jokingly fanning herself when her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, made his entrance on the field.

Swift, Weathersby and Gordon sat alongside the pop star’s pals Danielle and Este Haim as well as her mom, Andrea, and her brother, Austin. Travis’ mother, Donna, also mingled with the crew in the box.

Swift, who has been dating Kelce since summer 2023, stepped out in style at the Sunday game. She rocked a vintage Chiefs shirtdress from local KC boutique Westside Storey, pairing it with thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots, a coordinating Louis Vuitton purse and jewelry by Melinda Maria and Vitaly. Swift also tied her signature blonde locks with a red ribbon.

Weathersby and Gordon also rocked red looks, accessorizing with denim. While in the suite, they all sipped on beverages out of custom Levy tumblers that had been bedazzled with their partners’ jersey numbers.

After the game — narrowly won by the Chiefs thanks to kicker Harrison Butker’s field goal — both Weathersby and Gordon shared a few of their game-day snapshots with Swift.

“The score’s never even. We’re always up 1,” Weathersby captioned an Instagram carousel of the women posing in the suite in front of a poster for Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

Gordon, for her part, wrote, “B*tches clearly want my life & it’s so evident,” under her own slideshow of photos.

Swift — who joined Weathersby and Gordon at Patrick Mahomes’ 29th birthday party several hours later — previously bonded with Gordon at the Chiefs season opener earlier this month.

“This is an exclusive interview with Chariah after the game. How are you feeling?” Swift asked in a September 5 Instagram Story video.

Gordon replied that she was “feeling good,” before asking the same question to her “sissypop” Swift.

“I’m feeling fantastic,” Swift gushed at the time.

Later that night, Swift and Gordon reunited with respective partners, Kelce and Hardman, and congratulated them with kisses.