The Full House cast thinks several characters from the show were part of the LGBTQIA+ community — but which ones?

During the Tuesday, October 1, episode of their “How Rude, Tanneritos!” podcast, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber answered a fan question about which Full and Fuller House characters they considered queer.

“Steph, for sure,” Sweetin, 42, said about her own character, who she played in the original Full House series and the spinoff.

The actress pointed to a season 4 episode of Fuller House where Stephanie casually mentions having a girlfriend in the past, adding, “Steph is definitely — she is somewhere to the right on the Kinsey scale.” (The Kinsey scale was developed by sexologist Alfred Kinsey and measures a person’s sexual orientation on a scale of exclusively heterosexual at 0 to exclusively gay at 6.)

Related: LGBTQ TV Characters Who Became Icons LGBTQ characters can be spotted on the small screen more often than ever before, but there was a time when representation was not only scarce but frowned upon. Ellen became one of the most groundbreaking shows in LGBTQ history when the title character — played by Ellen DeGeneres — came out as a lesbian in […]

Barber, 48, meanwhile, reacted to a listener commenting that her character, Kimmy Gibbler, was “queer-coded” throughout the seasons.

“Kimmy does not fit into any boxes. Like, she doesn’t want labels or boxes,” Barber noted before Sweetin replied, “Kimmy loves the person, doesn’t care about the package.”

The costars also mentioned actor Blake McIver Ewing, who played Michelle’s (Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen) classmate Derek on Full House.

“I don’t know about anybody else in the main cast, though,” Sweetin said. Barber joked that there was a conversation to be had about Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier) and Jesse’s (John Stamos) dynamic on the show.

Related: ‘Full House’ Stars: Then and Now! You got it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner family in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and fans celebrated when news broke that the cast would be reuniting for Netflix's Fuller House -- see then-and-now photos!

“We didn’t talk about that in the ’80s, right?” she shared. “Three men living in a home together in San Francisco — you’d think it would come up. But it didn’t.”

Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, followed Danny as he attempted to raise his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie and Michelle — after his wife’s death. Danny’s brother-in-law, Jesse, and best friend Joey subsequently moved in to help him out.

The series also starred Barber, Lori Loughlin and Steve Weinger and was revived by Netflix as Fuller House in 2016. Many of the show’s OG cast members appeared throughout the spinoff’s five-season run.

Despite documenting their offscreen reunions over the years, Stamos, 61, later admitted that Saget’s death changed the close-knit connection between the cast.

Related: ‘Full House’ Cast’s Quotes About Bob Saget Through the Years: ‘My Nemo’ A friend till the end. Bob Saget‘s fellow cast members on Full House thought of him as more than a coworker — they thought of him as family. The actor, who died on Sunday, January 9, at age 65, maintained a close relationship with his TV daughters Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and […]

“The sad thing about losing Bob — I mean, there were a lot of reasons [it was sad], obviously — was that he was the guy who really kind of kept us together,” Stamos told InStyle in October 2023. “We try, we talk. But we’re not together as much as we used to [be]. We were a family, and I think people got that too. Both on and off camera.”

Saget died at age 65 in January 2022 in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room. One month later, the Orange County, Florida, medical examiner confirmed that Saget’s passing was the result of “blunt head trauma” from an “accidental” fall.

The Full House cast released a statement after Saget’s passing, saying, “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly.”