And just like that, the new Sex and the City episodes could have been very different. While it’s been confirmed that Chris Noth will reprise his role in HBO Max’s SATC revival, it almost didn’t happen.

Noth, 66, spoke with Yahoo Finance Live about returning as Carrie Bradshaw’s longtime love and eventual husband, Mr. Big, and revealed he was initially “hesitant” about playing the character again.

“It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again,” he told the outlet in an interview published on Sunday, June 20. “It kind of felt like I had done it, but [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible, creative ideas, and once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in.”

Production started in New York City earlier this month. Sarah Jessica Parker posted Instagram photos of the first table read and the girls back together on June 11. The 56-year-old shoe designer, who played Carrie in all six seasons of the original series, captioned her post, “Together again. 💜 Read through our first episodes. … Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”

Five months prior, Parker detailed the show’s plans for filming amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “[We’re] shooting it in a city that we love and hoping to be part of a city that’s able to support artists and culture and institutions that have been closed down and the businesses that have been hurt [during COVID-19],” the Hocus Pocus star told TMZ in January.

Along with Noth and Parker, many of the original cast members are slated to return for the 10-episode series, including Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, John Corbett, Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler.

The new episodes pick up with Parker, Nixon, 55, and Davis, 56, reprising their roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively, as they navigate love and friendships in their 50s. However, Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones will not appear in the revival after previously hinting at bad blood between her and Parker.

“It’s not as black and white as that,” the Divorce actress told TMZ in January about the possibility of replacing Cattrall in the new series. “We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”

Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez will play one of these new characters, Che Diaz, who is a non-binary comedian and podcaster.