Zach Gilford is ready to “start a campaign” for his Criminal Minds: Evolution character, Elias Voit, to get his own show.

“I’ve been pitching the idea of a spinoff where Voit somehow gets away,” Gilford, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly. “Criminal Minds can keep going, but Voit is this white whale that got away. So he is always in the ether and he’s mentioned and thought about, [but] then you can have a Voit show.”

The possibilities are endless when it comes to what Voit would actually be doing on his own show. “[In the spinoff], Voit is doing whatever,” Gilford quipped. “Probably trying to figure out a way to win his family back, which I don’t think will ever happen. He’s aware of what’s going on with the BAU. And [the shows] are integrated, so there could be crossovers or there could be none.”

Viewers were introduced to Voit during the first season of the Criminal Minds revival, which debuted in 2022. In addition to being a prolific serial killer in his own right, Voit spent years building his own network of murderers and aiding them in their crimes. The BAU caught Voit at the end of season 1, but the agents later needed to work with him to bring down a group of killers.

Gilford, however, doesn’t think Voit can continue to work with the BAU every season.

“There is no world in which some alleged serial killer is now a true crime consultant for the BAU and has a desk. It would just be a stretch,” he told Us. “As much as I’d love to be on this show forever and work with these people forever, it would feel like, ‘What are we doing here?’ No one’s going to buy this.”

He continued: “I’d love to keep the character going and I’d love to stay in this world. I feel like the most authentic way to do it would be to show up every now and then [on Criminal Minds while Voit has his own show]. I’ve pitched the f—k out of this.”

While Gilford elevates Evolution with his sinister yet playful portrayal of Voit, he wasn’t actually meant to stick around.

“I was only supposed to be there for a year. I only signed a one-year deal,” Gilford revealed to Us. “And part way through the first season, [showrunner] Erica [Messer] said to me, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen. We haven’t figured out the end of the season, but we’ve decided we’re not going to kill you. We want to keep you around.’ So, I came back and was so happy to [do it].”

Voit’s future was put at risk during the season 2 finale, which aired Thursday, August 1. At the end of the episode, Voit was jumped by some fellow inmates in prison. He was prepared for the moment, which is what will seemingly save him.

“I’ve been given snippets of what next season will be like. It sounds really fun and it will definitely be a different side of Voit. We’ll just make you like him more,” Gilford shared after Messer confirmed to Us that Voit and his network of killers will likely be a major story line throughout season 3.

As for Gilford, playing Voit has been a welcome challenge — and the show helped him reach a career milestone. The actor made his directorial debut in season 2.

“I’ve wanted to direct forever. I shadowed on Friday Night Lights. I’ve shadowed on almost every show I’ve been on. It’s just hard to get that opportunity,” he admitted to Us. “I’ve wanted to do it for a long time. And it was inspiring to me when I got to direct my episode because Erica and everyone was just like, ‘Make your episode. Do whatever you want.'”

Gilford could not have had a better first experience behind the camera, adding, “It was f—king awesome. It was so fun.”

Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed and episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+.