The ultimate connection! Fate seemingly brought together the characters on A Million Little Things — and off camera, the cast is also a tight-knit group.

“I love these people and this show and I can’t wait for you all to see the beautiful final season we’re working on right now,” Allison Miller, who plays Maggie Bloom, wrote via Instagram in January 2023 while promoting the show. “What a gift this work has been. Thank you. #amillionlittlethings.”

The ABC series, which premiered in 2018, follows the lives of three friends and their respective partners, who are bonded through their connection to Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston). After Jon dies by suicide, his remaining pals, Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli), Rome Howard (Romany Malco) and Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez), scramble to keep his memory alive and stay afloat.

Jon’s death leaves a big hole in the lives of his wife, Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak), and their children, Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield). The family, however, aren’t the only people affected by the sudden death.

Throughout the show — which entered its fifth and final season in February 2023 — the main characters realize that they haven’t been truthful about their own ups and downs. Eddie must come to terms with his past infidelity while Rome battles with depression. Gary, meanwhile, grapples with his own mortality after fighting cancer — and falling for a fellow cancer patient Maggie.

The BFFs’ dynamic is in constant turmoil as their relationship highs and lows swing back and forth from week to week. While cheating scandals, pregnancies and health scares pop up on screen, the cast’s love lives are little less complicated off camera.

Giuntoli, for example, is the exact opposite of his onscreen persona. Unlike his character Eddie, who has an affair with Jon’s wife before his death, the actor himself has been happily married to Bitsie Tulloch since 2017.

“Happy Birthday, gorgeous,” the 13 Hours actor wrote via Instagram in January 2020 after the couple welcomed their first child 11 months prior. “This was your first orbit as a mama. I fell in love with you more.”

Malco, for his part, became a first-time parent in January 2021 at the age of 52.

“She loves it when I call her my queen 👑. I find it more amusing to call her my baby momma. 😂,” the Holiday Rush actor wrote of his unnamed partner via Instagram in February 2021 after they welcomed a baby boy. “But the love I feel for her now is heightened, something new that I can’t yet describe.”

A Million Little Things airs on ABC Wednesdays 10 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see which of the ABC stars are married and who’s currently single: