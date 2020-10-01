Heather Locklear

After the T.J. Hooker star’s former friendship with Denise was brought up by Rinna during the season 10 reunion in September 2020, an insider told Us that Locklear was contacted by production.

While Locklear has yet to publicly address her name being dragged into the season 10 drama, Cohen and Rinna first discussed the possibility of her joining the show back in 2018.

“Now that I know that you have a real friendship with her … I never considered that one of you know her,” the host said on Radio Andy at the time. “Lisa, start checking in with her.”

Rinna, who worked with Locklear on seasons 5 through of Melrose Place in the ‘90s, replied, “I have a real friendship with her. … Wouldn’t that be great? We need some new blood. You know we do. I don’t want old blood. We need new blood.”