Jimmy Fallon

Fallon portrayed Stillwater’s touring manager, Dennis Hope, in his third acting gig. He went on to star in Fever Pitch alongside Drew Barrymore, Factory Girl and Whip It. The Saturday Night Live alum hosted Late Night With Jimmy Fallon from 2009 to 2014 and took over The Tonight Show in 2014. Fallon also hosted the Emmy Awards in 2010 and The Golden Globes in 2017. He has also written four children’s books. In 2007, Fallon married Nancy Juvonen, and they later welcomed two daughters, Winnie and Frances.