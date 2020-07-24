Kate Hudson

Hudson’s role as Band Aid leader Penny Lane kicked off her film career. The California native went on to star in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Raising Helen, Bride Wars and Something Borrowed. She’s also appeared in Deepwater Horizon, Nine, The Skeleton Key and Rock the Kasbah. Hudson was a recurring guest star on Glee in 2012 as well. In 2013, the actress launched clothing company Fabletics. She released lifestyle books, Pretty Happy and Pretty Fun in 2016 and 2017, and in 2019 she launched the “Sibling Revelry” podcast with her brother, Oliver Hudson. Kate is the mother of three children: sons Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, whom she shares with partner Danny Fujikawa.