Not Looking for an Apology

Maci Bookout sat down with Ryan Edwards‘ parents to discuss Bentley, since Maci still has a restraining order against him. However, she does seem open to the possibility of lifting it.

“I bust my butt to try to make it happen for him,” Ryan’s mother emotionally said about keeping a relationship between Ryan and his son. “Maci and I have a good relationship, and I think he resents that.”

She then revealed Ryan has some things he wants to say to Maci.

“I’ll be honest, I’m not even really looking for an apology,” Maci responded. “I mean, if he has things he wants to say to me, I’m happy to hear them. … I’m down with it.”