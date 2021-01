Sarah Trott (Season 25 Bachelor)

The season 25 contestant, who scored the second one-on-one date with Matt James, quit during week 3 amid backlash from the other women. During a January 2021 episode of the series, Sarah came under fire for crashing a group date for extra time with Matt. After the other women refused to accept her apology, she hid in her room for two days and ultimately left the show to be with her father, who is battling ALS.