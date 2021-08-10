Exes Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe Amabile and Kendall Long’s Relationship Timeline By Sarah Hearon August 10, 2021 Kendall Long and Joe Amabile ABC/Paul Hebert 9 3 / 9 April 2019 The twosome announced in April 2019 that they signed a lease together in L.A. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News