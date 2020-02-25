Colton Underwood

Colton, who was open about being a virgin when he was named the Bachelor for season 23, fired back at a tweet that suggested Madison shouldn’t be on the show.

“Uhhhh… she probably watched my season,” the former football player tweeted. Colton, for his part, sent home two of his final three when Cassie Randolph briefly left during the overnight dates. While Colton and Cassie did not get engaged, they are still together.

He later added on Instagram: “The mistake is thinking this is only about Peter, it takes two to have a relationship… no one is wrong here. She knows what she signed up for and she also knows what she stands for. Good on you @madiprew.”