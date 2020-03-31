The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Bachelor’ Memoirs Over the Years

Amanda Stanton’s Take on Josh Murray

Stanton was briefly also engaged to Murray after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise season 3. She wrote about Murray’s alleged behavior in her 2019 book, Now Accepting Roses.

“Josh didn’t want a fiancée, he wanted a robot he could program and control,” she wrote, which Murray denied. “After all his sweet talk about wanting to watch the girls while I got manicures with my friends, the reality was he didn’t even like me texting or talking to anyone, let alone seeing them in person,” she claimed. “One time I met two girls, friends of mine since first grade, for dinner. Josh was so jealous and furious he bombarded me with texts to say he was packing his things and leaving. My attention had to be on Josh and only Josh at all times. I’d have to call my mom from the gym to avoid an issue.”