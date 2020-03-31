The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Bachelor’ Memoirs Over the Years

Sean Lowe on Struggles With Catherine Giudici

The season 17 Bachelor that revealed his relationship with winner Catherine Giudici almost didn’t last.

“I really liked Catherine, but she was a Birkenstock-wearing, vegan food blogger from Seattle,” he wrote in his 2015 book, For the Right Reasons: America’s Favorite Bachelor on Faith, Love, Marriage, and Why Nice Guys Finish First. “I was a meat eater who’d worked in the oil and gas industry. She came from a Filipino culture. My family was a bunch of Texans. How could that possibly work out?”

Their relationship was tested when he booked Dancing With the Stars.

“’We just got out of a hard time of life. Remember? The Bachelor? That wasn’t easy either,’ Catherine said one day,” Lowe wrote. “’We kept saying that once it was over, we could live like normal people. Well, this isn’t normal!’”