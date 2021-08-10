Katie Was Not Worried That Blake Hesitated to Propose

The Bachelor alum didn’t know in the moment that Blake was having doubts about getting engaged, but looking back, she appreciated his careful consideration of the major decision. “I’m glad that he took the time to take it seriously,” she said. “It is an engagement. Yes, we didn’t have a lot of time with each other, but it does show just how serious he was taking this and he actually was maybe unsure for a moment. It just makes it that much more special that he meant it.”

Katie added that she was truly shocked when Blake proposed since he tried to throw her off during his speech.