Behind-the-Scenes Drama With Shannen

On the show: The cast takes multiple digs at Shannen in the premiere. “The silver living? At least Shannen won’t be there,” Tori tells Jennie on their way to the Vegas reunion. When Shannen ends up calling in via video chat, the group is less than excited.

In real life: It’s no secret that Doherty’s exit from Beverly Hills, 90210 after season 4 was celebrated by the cast at the time. Spelling, Garth and Priestley all wrote about the tension with the Charmed alum in their respective memoirs.

“She really and truly did not give a s—-t,” Priestley wrote in his 2014 book, Jason Priestley: A Memoir. ”It was a very cool attitude, until it wasn’t.”

Spelling and Garth recently recalled the latter nearly getting physical with Doherty on the set after she pulled up Garth’s skirt during a scene.

“We were teasing, yeah, I didn’t care for that,” Garth said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, August 5. “Like who does that? I wouldn’t do that to someone. … I’m pretty sure I got in her face. We are just both very strong, Aries women. We don’t back down no matter what.”