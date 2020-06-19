‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Nick Maccarone and Kathryn Dunn — Season 21

Nick and Kat became Big Brother‘s first-ever jurymance when the duo got flirty in the Jury House. Their connection was a surprise because Nick was still in a relationship with Bella. Kat, for her part, disliked Nick because he concocted a final six deal with Kat’s alliance member, Cliff Hogg III. The alliance ultimately led to her eviction. Kat told Us Weekly that she had “preconceived opinions about [Nick’s] gameplay” but she got to know him in the Jury House as “an incredible person and friend.” She added that while they were flirty, there was “absolutely no hooking up happening” while they were in the Jury House. The couple split in April 2020 after an argument on Instagram Live.